Expectant Atlanta mom serves eviction notice to toddler

- An expectant Atlanta mother served her 14-month-old daughter with an eviction notice in the cutest pregnancy announcement.

Sharana Horton posted a picture on Facebook showing her daughter, Summer, wailing inside her crib with a sonogram image of her soon-to-be-born baby brother.

The caption read, “Please Note That Your "Only-Child" Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks. You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da.P.S. ISSAAA BOOOOYYYYYYY!!!! 💙💙💙”

EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note That Your "Only-Child" Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks. You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da P.S. ISSAAA BOOOOYYYYYYY!!!! 💙💙💙 A post shared by Sharana SharDae' (@rainydae91) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and national TV attention.

Horton said she came up with the idea while cleaning the baby room to make space for the new addition. Once she had everything boxed up, her husband, Aaron, came home and said jokingly, "'Who's getting evicted?!'"

She replied, "we're not but she is," and, from there, the idea was born.

To make Summer cry, they took a piece of food away from her, Horton said. She cried for about 15 seconds while they snapped pictures of her, capturing the hilarious photo.

Horton is set to give birth on June 25, 2017.

SEE ALSO: Amazing "flying phoenix" tattoo appears to take flight