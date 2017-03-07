Ford Mustang found in Mexican junkyard is from 'Bullitt,' expert confirms

Replica 'Bullitt' green Ford Mustang car Restoration specialists create Ford Mustang cars identical to those from film 'Bullitt', Georgia, America - Jan 2016 *Full story: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/rshe Film fans can now own a 165mph sports car like the one that starred in cinema's greatest chase - a Ford Mustang from the classic movie 'Bullitt'. The dark-green fastback was driven by tough-guy actor and racer Steve McQueen in a frantic pursuit through the streets of San Francisco and the car has since become an icon for motoring enthusiasts worldwide. And now a firm of UK restoration specialists in Surrey is building copies of the iconic dark-green car, exact down to the last detail so movie fans will be able to get behind the wheel of a car identical to the one that Detective Frank Bullitt - played by McQueen - drove into screen history nearly fifty years ago. The "new" Mustangs are being hand-built by Bill Shepherd, who specialises in the American performance sports car, and there is already a waiting list for the iconic cars. (Rex Features via AP Images)
Posted:Mar 07 2017 01:19PM PST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 01:21PM PST

Frank Bullitt couldn’t have done a better job cracking this case.

Nearly 50 years after it was last seen, a 1968 Ford Mustang found in a Mexican junkyard has been confirmed to be one of two known to have been used in the filming of the Steve McQueen movie “Bullitt.”

“I’m 100 percent sure it’s authentic,” classic Ford expert Kevin Marti told Fox News after travelling across the border to Mexicali to inspect the car last week.

The car was discovered last year in Baja California Sur by a man named Hugo Sanchez, its then-white body rotting away and its original drivetrain long gone.

Hollywood legend had it that the car, which was the film's primary stunt car, had been sent to the junkyard shortly after filming was complete, but a couple of layers of paint sprayed on top of its iconic Highland Green suggest that it had lived several lives before finally ending up in one.

