California gas prices on the rise News California gas prices on the rise Consumers who've been at the gas pump recently may have noticed that the prices have been climbing.

For the first time in a year and a half, gas prices in California have reached an average of $3 per gallon.

Gas prices have jumped nearly 40 cents per gallon in the last three months.

The pain at the pump is already being felt by some Bay Area drivers.

"The other day , it was like $6 more that i would normally put in the car," says Joyce Price of Alameda.

"We live in Alameda. My wife teaches in Napa. That commute is so tough. We definitely have to tighten our budget in other ways to sort of make up for it." says Richard Bunker , a high school teacher.

A petroleum analyst says production cut by OPEC and a switch to a cleaner burning summer blend of gas

are pushing prices higher.

"It affects the way you spend your money," says Thurmond Thomas, a college student who says he makes a living driving for Lyft," It kind of puts that stress on you every time you go to the gas station.. Like man, wasn't gas prices at this price this week and now it's something else."

Along with the new higher gas prices come a move expected soon from President Trump's administration. It plans to roll back federal fuel economy goals for new vehicles.

"In the Bay Area, transportation is our number one pollution source," says Lisa Fasano, spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

She says California has the worst air quality in the country.

The state has received a waiver that allows it to enforce its own tougher standards., which have been adopted by twelve other states.

At this point, it's unclear whether the Trump administration will take action against that waiver.



"California leads the nation in a lot of the air pollution protections so I know in the Bay Area, we're going to stay committed to continue to do the right thing to reduce air pollution," says Fasano,

"We want to encourage people to buy the highest fuel efficient vehicle that they can because it's better for all of us if we have cleaner air."



One driver says she wants to know more about changes to fuel efficiency requirements.

"I'm trying very hard to form my opinions slowly because I think there's a lot of fear about what could happen what might happen. I prefer not to be afraid of what might happen," says Melodie Graber of Alameda.

The Trump administration is expected to make the announcement about the rollback this week,

On Tuesday, eleven Democratic senators, including Dianne Feinstein, asked the EPA not to rollback the efficiency goals saying the move would harm consumers.



