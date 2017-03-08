$42M San Francisco penthouse in the clouds could break records

Master Suite with sweeping views of downtown. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Master Suite with sweeping views of downtown. Photo: Jay Paul Company

East lounge. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
East lounge. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Dining room. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Dining room. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Penthouse living room. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Penthouse living room. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Bar area. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Bar area. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Corridor. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Corridor. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Penthouse bathroom. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Penthouse bathroom. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Private lobby entrance.  Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Private lobby entrance.  Photo: Jay Paul Company

Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Photo: Jay Paul Company

Outdoor park area. Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Outdoor park area. Photo: Jay Paul Company

Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Photo: Jay Paul Company

Photo: Jay Paul Company
 
Photo: Jay Paul Company

Posted:Mar 08 2017 01:09PM PST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 01:36PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO - If you want to live in ultimate luxury in a penthouse that's the single tallest residence west of the Mississippi, now is your chance - for a cool $42 million.

The full floor penthouse at the 181 Fremont Residences in the city's SOMA district sits 700 feet above San Francisco offering 360 degree views of the city's major landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Transamerica Building, Treasure island and Sausalito. 

The 6,941 square-foot penthouse encompasses the building's entire top floor, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, two  kitchens,  floor to ceiling windows, a wet bar with a wine tower and a private lobby entrance. 

If the penthouse sells for asking, or close to asking, it will break a real estate record in San Francisco. 


