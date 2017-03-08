UC Berkeley Police search dorm area for armed robbery suspect

- University of California, Berkeley police concluded a search for an armed robbery suspect in and around a student dorm building this evening after asking students to shelter in place, according to the department's

Twitter account.

At about 5:30 p.m., UC police advised students to shelter in place while they searched the area around the dorm, called Unit 1, at 2650 Durant Ave.

By 6:14 the department said on Twitter that the area was determined to be clear.

Police also searched the area around Bowditch Street, Channing Way, College Avenue and Durant Avenue.

The suspect is descried as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and dark, close cropped hair.

He was wearing and a dark backpack and carrying a gun, police said.