Several homes flooded, due to Pittsburg water main break

- A neighborhood in Pittsburg was drying out Thursday morning, after a water main break overnight.

It flooded 4 homes and 2 apartment complexes along the area of West 10th and Black DIamond Streets.

Residents reported water pouring out of the main, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Water gushed out for more than an hour.

Utility crews had to cut off the water, to stop the gushing, and allow repair crews to patch up the main.

Officials have not said what caused the water main to rupture.