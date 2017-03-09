San Jose leaders launch program for free community college

- Community leaders in San Jose launched a program called the San Jose Promise on Wednesday.

It's offers free community college for those who need it.

West valley, Evergreen and San Jose City Colleges have each received $750,000 dollars from the California College Promise innovation fund to help get the program started.

The goal is to offer two years of free community college to low income, first generation, and historically under represented students.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he wants to eliminate all financial barriers to public college in San Jose by 2021. "We're going to walk before we run. We're starting with 800 students. We think we can do quite a bit more than that this year. and we're going to expand this every year."



The San Jose Promise money will cover tuition, books, health fees and public transportation to class.