2 juveniles arrested in San Francisco armed robbery

- Two juveniles were arrested in a SOMA armed robbery that occurred in a parking garage.

According to San Francisco police, officers responded to an armed robbery at the 5th and Mission parking garage Friday at 8:23 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was in the stairwell of the garage with two suspects. The suspects were wearing ski masks and hoodies. The man was approached and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at him.

According to police, one of the suspects threatened to shoot the man and pressed a gun to his face.

Officers later located the suspects at a BART platform at Powell Street. After a brief struggle, the officers detained the suspects.

Police say ski masks and other evidence was taken at the scene.

Police say, "The first suspect was later admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on the following violations: robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest, carrying a firearm in public while wearing a mask, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony and possession of a handgun by a minor. The second suspect was also admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with: robbery, conspiracy, obstructing an executive officer by means of threats, force or violence and wearing a mask for the purpose of evading identification in the commission of a public offense."

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.