UC Berkeley police release Milo vandal suspect photos

http://ucpd.berkeley.edu/ucpd-needs-your-help-new-photos-3917
http://ucpd.berkeley.edu/ucpd-needs-your-help-new-photos-3917

Posted:Mar 09 2017 09:32PM PST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 09:32PM PST

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTVU) - University of California Berkeley has released new photos of suspects connected to the vandalism and violence from the February 1 Milo Yiannopoulos protests.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying 29 people who destroyed property in and around Sproul Plaza that evening. The investigation coincides with a similar investigation by the city of Berkeley's police department of the related criminal activity from that evening. 

A full link with individual photos can be found here


