27-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries in Outer Parkside shooting

- A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries this evening after a shooting in San Francisco's Outer Parkside neighborhood, police said.

At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of 47th Avenue, according to police.

There, officers found the victim and transported him to the hospital.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and officers are continuing to search the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's tip line at (415) 575-4444.