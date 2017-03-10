Santa Clara Police shoot and kill man, after parents reported he was acting erractic

- Santa Clara Police expect to release on Friday, more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 5 p.m., from someone who claimed their son was acting erractically.

Officers responded, and went to a home on Deborah Drive, just off San Tomas Expressway.

According to police, officers encountered the adult son, who was in his twenties.

Investigators have not revealed the specific circumstances, but the situation escalated, and an officer deployed his stun gun.

He then fired his service weapon, and killed the suspect.

"During their contact with the officer- the incident transitioned to a situation where an officer had to use deadly force," said Capt. Wahid Kazem, Santa Clara Police Department. "Truly this is a tragic scene that affects everyone involved."

Authorities have not revealed whether the suspect was carrying a weapon.

As standard protocol, the officer who fired his gun, was placed on leave, as the investigation into the shooting begins.

He has been with the Santa Clara Police Department for 8 years, police said.