BART Warm Springs extension to open in Fremont

- BART’s Warm Springs Extension, which connects the Fremont Station to the new Warm Springs/South Fremont station, will open for service on March 25, 2017.

It's a 5.4 mile extension.

According to BART, the new station has more than 2,000 parking posts with 42 electric car charging stations.

“This will be history in the making,” said BART Director Tom Blalock, who serves Fremont and has been a leader in making the extension a reality. “This will bring BART service to the residents of fast growing south Fremont. They’ll have a reliable, environmentally-responsible alternative to driving on the sometime nightmarish Nimitz Freeway.”

BART says this extension paves the way for BART to Silicon Valley, a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority project that’s underway and is expected to open for service later this year.

There will be an Opening Celebration at 10 a.m. until noon on Friday March 24, 2017 for anyone interested in the new station.

