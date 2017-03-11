Hazardous materials situation following fire at Stanford Medical Center

Posted:Mar 11 2017 08:32AM PST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 08:39AM PST

STANFORD, Calif. (KTVU) - Firefighters are responding to a HazMat situation in the Medical School Building of Stanford Hospital following a three-alarm fire. 

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building but has been extinguished.

Palo Alto officials say the hazardous materials issues are still being investigated and that there are not any patients affected by the fire. 

The fire took place in a room with bio hazardous waste and areas around the fire have been evacuated. 

The fire was extinguished around 8:20 a.m.


