Hazardous materials situation following fire at Stanford Medical Center

- Firefighters are responding to a HazMat situation in the Medical School Building of Stanford Hospital following a three-alarm fire.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building but has been extinguished.

Palo Alto officials say the hazardous materials issues are still being investigated and that there are not any patients affected by the fire.

***Fire is in the Medical School Building and there is no direct impact to patient care in Stanford Hospital*** — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

The fire took place in a room with bio hazardous waste and areas around the fire have been evacuated.

The fire was extinguished around 8:20 a.m.