Man leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase, multiple injuries News Man leads multiple agencies on high-speed chase, multiple injuries A high-speed chase ended with a crash, arrest, and three people injured- including a police officer.

The incident started around 2:30 on Saturday morning when police received several calls about a driver travelling at a high rate of speed throughout Mountain View and Sunnyvale.

Both city's police departments tried stopping him but each time, the driver sped off.

The chase ended at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and Monroe in Santa Clara.

The CHP says the suspect collided into the back of a parked Acura, injuring the driver of that car and a passenger in the suspect's car.

Seargant Daniel Hill of CHP San Jose says, "There were reports he was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on El Camino Real at some point, he did travel the wrong way on that. This guy definitely was a danger to everybody on the road tonight and had to be stopped".

Santa Clara police managed to catch the man, but one officer was injured trying to take him into custody. That officer is expected to be okay.

The driver is expected to be charged with felony DUI and hit-and-run.