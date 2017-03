Winds reach 119 miles per hour in New Hampshire News Winds reach 119 miles per hour in New Hampshire Scientists were battling gusts of wind that topped out at 119 miles per hour on Thursday at the Mount Washington Observatory.

One brave soul decided to step outside to make the video.

The observatory located about 140 miles north of Boston holds the world record for strongest wind speeds.

230 mile per hour gusts were recorded there in 1934.