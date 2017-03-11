Thousands join in Chicago's St. Patrick's Day weekend events

CHICAGO (AP) - Thousands of people are turning out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago this weekend.

The Chicago River was dyed a bright green color on Saturday, kicking off festivities that also included the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Chicago.

On Sunday, thousands of people are expected to attend the South Side Irish Parade. It steps off at noon on South Western Avenue and will feature more than 100 units, including marching bands and Irish dancers.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications says road closures and parking restrictions will be in place. The city is also encouraging people to celebrate responsibility.