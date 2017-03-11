166th St. Patrick's Day parade taking place in San Francisco News 166th St. Patrick's Day parade taking place in San Francisco One of the country's largest St. Patrick's Day parades is taking place today in San Francisco.

- Today, everyone’s Irish in San Francisco.

The city is celebrating one of its largest and longest events of the year, the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade began at 11 a.m., although pedestrians dressed in green have filled the area all morning.

More than 100 thousand spectators are expected to attend.

The colorful parade will begin on Second St., making its way up to Market.

Traffic and MUNI delays are expected. This is the 166th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.