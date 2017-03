- A woman who went missing while hiking her dog has been found alive, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.

56-year-old Bethnee Haury was visiting a bed and breakfast in Woodside with her husband and son when she went on a hike in the woods on Thursday afternoon.

Her husband called when she didn't return.

She had her brown and white Australian shepherd dog wit her, who was also found alive.

