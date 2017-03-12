Police investigating two deadly shootings in Oakland News Police investigating two deadly shootings in Oakland Oakland police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Saturday night.

A man was shot while sitting in a car just before 9 p.m. He later died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. He later died after being rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Police received a report of gunfire on 60th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Way when someone fired into a four-door black car. A back side window was shot out.

Following the shooting, he was immediately driven to the emergency room at the nearby hospital, where he died. His name has not been released, but authorities say he was an adult. No one has been arrested.

The second shooting happened about 90 minutes earlier at Dashwood Avenue in East Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports that police believe the victim, an East Palo Alto man, may have been meeting someone when he was gunned down.

These were the 13th and 14th homicides in Oakland this year.