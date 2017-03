- A man won $1 million after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a store in San Jose, lottery officials announced Friday.

On Dec. 21, Lan Pham purchased a Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers ticket from Lee's Sandwiches, located at 2525 S. King Road in San Jose.

In addition to Pham's win, the store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.