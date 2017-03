- A vehicle flipped over after it was struck by another vehicle driven by an unlicensed teen in Fremont on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a 17-year-old male who was not licensed to drive, was driving west on Decoto Road.

He made a left turn onto southbound Brookmill Road, and did not notice another vehicle traveling east on Decoto Road.

The teen driver struck the other vehicle, causing it to flip over, police said. Neither drive was seriously injured.