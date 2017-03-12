East Bay Dress Day aims to give underprivileged girls prom dresses News East Bay Dress Day aims to give underprivileged girls prom dresses An East Bay woman is on a mission to ensure that every girl in her community feels special on prom night.

Tamra Loomis and her sister-in-law founded the East Bay Dress Day seven years ago, as a way to give underprivileged teenage girls prom dresses.

They rely on donations from bridal shops and from the public.

Seven years ago, East Bay Dress Day helped 19 girls get dresses, jewelry, and alteration for prom- and this year they hope to help 150.

East Bay Dress Day asks schools in areas of Antioch and Pittsburg to refer girls they know are underprivileged.