Pilot killed in small plane crash News Pilot killed in small plane crash The FAA is investigating a small plane crash in Stanislaus County that killed the pilot.

- The FAA is investigating a small plane crash in Stanislaus County that killed the pilot.

It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning at the Oakdale Airport about 15 miles northeast of Modesto.

The single engine plane hit a pickup truck while landing, and burst into flames.

Witnesses told police the plane may have been experiencing engine troubles before touching down.

Authorities haven't released the name of the pilot, who was the only person on board.