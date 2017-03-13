Question of the Day: How concerned are you about efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act? News Question of the Day: How concerned are you about efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act? On Monday in the East Bay democratic leaders held a town hall meeting about what they call "worse-case scenarios" if the proposed Republican health care bill is passed.

On Monday in the East Bay Democratic leaders held a town hall meeting about what they call "worse-case scenarios" if the proposed Republican health care bill is passed.

Health care professionals talked about the importance of making make sure the Bay Area's poorest residents are insured saying Obamacare stopped people from showing up at the emergency rooms for minor ailments.

At the Town Hall meeting people urged elected Democrats to fight efforts to repeal the affordable care act. Congresswoman Barbara Lee was at that meeting Sunday and joined us in our KTVU studio. Watch her interview in the video box above.

That leads to our question of the day - How concerned are you with the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act?