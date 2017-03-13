Author: 'The Reporter Who Knew Too Much' News Author: 'The Reporter Who Knew Too Much' In November of 1965 investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of an alleged drug overdose. She had been working on a tell-all book about the assassination of president John F. Kennedy that included never before seen interviews.

Mark Shaw is an investigate reporter and former criminal defense attorney. His latest book, 'The Reporter Who Knew Too Much, The Mysterious Death of What's My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen" is being made into a movie.

