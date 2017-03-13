Teenager shot in Oakland Saturday identified

- A man who was fatally shot in North Oakland on Saturday night has been identified by police as 18-year-old Sultan Bey of Emeryville.

Police said Bey was shot in the 800 block of 60th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way sometime before 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers who responded to a hospital at 8:50 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report that a gunshot victim had been brought there found Bey and he was pronounced dead at that time, police said.

Investigators then determined that Bey had been shot in the 800 block of 60th Street sometime earlier, according to police.

Bey's mother has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to pay for a foundation in his honor.

As of this afternoon, more than $6,000 had been raised.

One woman who contributed $100 to the fund told Bey's mother in a message, "Just know there are those whose lives death cannot diminish. His love will radiate forever in your heart."