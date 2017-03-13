Teen who went missing Saturday located safe in Tracy

LIVERMORE (BCN) An autistic Livermore teen who went missing over the weekend has been located this evening in the Central Valley.

Andrew Nichols, 18, was located safe in Tracy, Livermore police said.

Nichols went missing Saturday when he walked away from his Livermore home at about 11 a.m.

Police had described the teen as a high-functioning autistic young man who has the cognitive and social skills of a 12 or 13-year-old.

Nichols had apparently left home without his medication, cellphone or money, according to police.