Teen who went missing Saturday located safe in Tracy

Police said 18-year-old Andrew "Andy" Nichols walked away from his home in Livermore at about 11 a.m. on Saturday and hasn't been seen since.

Posted:Mar 13 2017 06:29PM PDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 08:25PM PDT

LIVERMORE (BCN) An autistic Livermore teen who went missing over the weekend has been located this evening in the Central Valley.

Andrew Nichols, 18, was located safe in Tracy, Livermore police said.

Nichols went missing Saturday when he walked away from his Livermore home at about 11 a.m.

Police had described the teen as a high-functioning autistic young man who has the cognitive and social skills of a 12 or 13-year-old.

Nichols had apparently left home without his medication, cellphone or money, according to police.


