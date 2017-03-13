Police in San Mateo seek missing 86-year-old with dementia

SAN MATEO (BCN)--Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing San Mateo woman who suffers from dementia.

At around 7 a.m., Vivian Napier, 86, left her home, located in the 900 block of Norton Street, police said.

In addition to dementia, Napier is also suffering from a heart condition that requires medication, according to police.

Police believe Napier may have tried to head to San Francisco.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.