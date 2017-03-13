Car plunges into Oakland estuary, man rescued News Car plunges into Oakland estuary, man rescued A man was rescued from the inside of a car that plunged into the Oakland Estuary Monday night.

Officials said the car went into the water at around 9:40 p.m. Security guards at a Motel 6 along the Embarcadero at 16th Avenue saw the car drive into the water and called for help.

First responders jumped into he water and pulled the driver out of the car.

He was driving a white Chevrolet Lumina.

Rescue workers performed CPR on the man. According to a witness, he was in the water for about 10 minutes. He also said it did not appear the car braked.

The driver was taken away in an ambulance. There is no word on his condition.