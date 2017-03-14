Charges filed in deadly Highway 80 shooting of Pinole man

RICHMOND (KTVU) - Charges were filed in the deadly shooting that occurred on Highway 80 in Richmond last week.

Elliot Johnson was charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. He'll be in court later Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old Pinole man died in the shooting which occurred Thursday afternoon.

Demarcus Doss was declared brain dead on Friday but remained on life support. He was shot three times while driving a Honda Odyssey minivan on I-80 near the San Pablo exit around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A 24-year-old female passenger in Doss' minivan was listed in stable condition, authorities said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

CHP officers identified one of the suspects who has been detained as Elliot Johnson, 24, of Richmond. Police said he was the driver of the vehicle where the bullets were fired from. Authorities said Johnson is a parolee who "has an extensive violent criminal history ranging from gun crimes to carjacking," CHP spokesman Officer Jonathan Fransen said at a news conference Friday.

The other suspects were two 17-year-old boys, one of whom was said to have fired the gun, officials said. Their identities were not released because they are juveniles.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Jason Reardon said three suspects were in custody but that they have not been formally charged in connection with the attack. He said the three would likely be formally charged next week.

The shooting and the investigation on Thursday resulted in a five-hour closure of eastbound I-80 lanes, causing massive traffic gridlock for motorists.

Investigators declined to release a motive in the attack, but said it was not random. CHP officers also said the three suspects had gang ties.