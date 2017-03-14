VIDEO: Toddler girl abandoned by mother in Riverside grocery store News VIDEO: Toddler girl abandoned by mother in Riverside grocery store Police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother who abandoned a 2-year-old girl at a Food 4 Less store in Riverside.

- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother who abandoned a 2-year-old girl at a Food 4 Less store in Riverside.

Officers were called to the Food-4-Less located at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard Sunday night to reports of a found child. When officers arrived they found the toddler unharmed and in good condition.

"We are still looking to identify this mother. Our detectives are sifting through leads in hopes of identifying this person," said Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department.

Railsback says witnesses told officers the mother walked in the store with the child at her side. While inside the store the child wandered off.

The mother reportedly keep shopping and was approached by a good samaritan who brought the child back to her.

The woman simply responded, "Oh just leave her."

"In my whole career I have never seen anything where out-of-the-blue someone leaves their kid in a crowded grocery store like this," said Railsback.

The mother then deserted the toddler, paid for her groceries and left the store.

The mother is described as 20 to 30-years old, has tattoos on one arm, with dark hair. She last seen wearing a dark tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Riverside Police Detectives at (951) 353-7945.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.