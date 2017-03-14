Man seriously injured, woman arrested in San Francisco stabbing

- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street Monday night, police said.

The 51-year-old victim was in the area of Market and Seventh streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a 36-year-old woman approached him, police said.

The woman screamed and then allegedly stabbed the man several times as he attempted to run away. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the woman. Her identity was not released as of this morning.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available today.