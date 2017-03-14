Man and dog rescued from cliff at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A man and a dog involved in a potentially dangerous situation at San Francisco's Fort Funston made it out okay after the fire department responded to a cliff to rescue them.
The stranded pair did not appear to be injured, according to the fire department. The dog and the man were seen walking at the base just before 5 p.m.
People were asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for the latest updates.
#031417CR1 CLIFF RESCUE Fort Funston 1 Adult 1 Canine not injured but stuck AVOID AREA 1622 Hrs pic.twitter.com/08o61myHn4— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 14, 2017