57-year-old becomes oldest winner of Iditarod

- A 57-year-old musher, Mitch Seavey, has become the oldest winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.



Seavey arrived in Nome, Alaska, on Tuesday to claim his third victory in the nearly 1,000-mile race across the Alaska wilderness. He also won in 2004 and 2013.



He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey. The elder Seavey said he didn't relish being runner-up the past two years.



The Seaveys have cemented their legacy as mushing royalty in Alaska. They have won the last six races. Mitch Seavey's dad, Dan, participated in the very first Iditarod in 1973.

A fourth dog associated with this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has died.



Race marshal Mark Nordman says in a release that a 4-year-old male named Flash collapsed and died while it was running with Kotzebue musher Katherine Keith's team about 10 miles outside the checkpoint in Koyuk.



Three other dogs have also died since the race started March 6 in Fairbanks, including one on a team belonging to Keith's partner, former champion John Baker of Kotzebue.



The dog had been dropped from Baker's team and returned to Anchorage. Iditarod officials released the dog to a handler Saturday, and the dog got loose later that night from the handler's home. The body was found Sunday in Anchorage, and it appeared it had been hit by a car.



Two dogs died last week, including one that was being flown back to Anchorage from a checkpoint. A necropsy showed signs that the dog suffered from hyperthermia, but further tests were being conducted.



The other dog died near the checkpoint in Galena. A necropsy found abnormalities but not the cause of death.