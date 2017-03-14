Woman's remains found 2 years later; estranged husband speaks News Woman's remains found 2 years later; estranged husband speaks A woman missing in the North Bay for more than two years, is now considered s homicide victim.

And her husband denies he harmed her, even as investigators are focusing on him.

"They didn't do anything for a month after she disappeared," Kerry Bailly told KTVU, "and then they show up here like an army."

- A woman missing in the North Bay for more than two years, is now considered s homicide victim.

And her husband denies he harmed her, even as investigators are focusing on him.

"They didn't do anything for a month after she disappeared," Kerry Bailly told KTVU, "and then they show up here like an army."

63-year-old Annie Bailly and her husband were going through a divorce, but still living in their Penngrove home together, when she vanished.

Monday evening, a warrant was served there, and Kerry Baily spent the night at a neighbor's house, as the search of his home and garage stretched into Tuesday afternoon.

"The trashed it, it's trashed, the beds are upside down," complained Bailly, "and who is supposed to put it all back, me? I'm 73 years old."

Investigators seized and towed Bailly's Toyota, and he told KTVU they took three guns he had on the property.

"I did not do this. I didn't kill her, no!" he exclaimed, "but I filed from divorce from her, I couldn't stand living with her."

Bailly claims his wife of seventeen years was in a downward spiral of depression and substance abuse, and had threatened suicide before, bringing deputies to their home on a picturesque country lane.

"I called 911 the two times she tried to commit suicide," declared Bailly, "I'm the one who intervened in her suicide."

Sheriff's investigators in December 2014 found no sign of foul play.

Annie Bailly's car, keys and purse were left at home.

After some searching in and around Penngrove, the missing person's case languished.

"We have always felt that something was suspicious about this case," Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum told reporters Tuesday evening, outside the Penngrove search scene.

The breakthrough came last month, when a car accident near Pt. Reyes in west Marin led to the discovery of skeletal remains over the side of the road.

Dental records confirmed it was Annie Bailly.

Crum says other evidence confirmed she was no suicide.

"It was an extreme fluke that she was found down that embankment," he observed, "and only because the people involved in the car crash were observant and found her body by mere chance."

That discovery brought the investigation back to where it started, her house.

"We are trying to put a case together, to get some resolution for the family," Sgt. Crum added. "We need to figure out the last days of her live, and who could have done this."

For his part, Kerry Bailly says he can vouch for his whereabouts when his wife disappeared.

He says he was celebrating his birthday out of town, with friends.

"I don't care what the sheriff's think, they're a bunch of idiots," he said scornfully.

He believes the department failed for investigate aggressively from the start.

"After a week, when she never touched a bank account, I knew she was dead," he insisted. "But how, I don't know, maybe suicide, maybe helped along by a druggie friend. I don't know."