One suspect at large, another killed, and 2 others arrested in police shooting near Cal State EB

- One suspect was killed, another escaped, and two others were taken into custody, following a deadly officer-involved shooting Tuesday night near Cal State East Bay.

At about 5:20 p.m., Fremont Police detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in Hayward, that was wanted in connection with several armed robberies throughout the Bay Area.

When they tried to stop the car at an apartment complex on 25200 Carlos Bee Boulevard, the driver rammed into the police vehicle and injured the two detectives.

The officers fired at the suspects' car and killed a woman inside.

The car sped off and crashed moments later at the school's main campus in Hayward.

Officers arrested one man and another woman, but a second man escaped.

Witnesses who saw the chase, described it as, "scary."

"I asked the police officer what was going on," said Jeno Donato, resident. "He told me to stay in the house...that some guy running around here with a gun."

A SWAT unit looked for the suspect for hours, but the search was called off overnight.

The woman in the car who was shot, was taken to a nearby trauma center, where she died.

The two injured Fremont Police detectives were treated at a hospital, and released.

As standard procedure, they are being placed on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation.

Hayward Police and the Alameda County District Attorney's office are now investigating this incident.