Wayward sea lion may be headed back to Delta

- On Wednesday morning animal experts returned to a canal in Vacaville to continue searching for a wayward sea lion that somehow got stuck in that area yesterday.

The 400 pound sea lion hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon and rescuers were desperately trying to track him down.

The mammal had been swimming in the concrete canal, but he made his way up a drainage pipe and disappeared. Luckily, he was later spotted out of the pipe later. Rescuers thought that he may have started swimming back toward the Delta.

The adult male sea lion was first spotted Tuesday morning when someone passing by the animal in the concrete spillway.

Rescuers worked throughout the day trying to corral him with no luck.

Experts suspect the sea lion swam up the Sacramento River and then took a few wrong turns through various waterways, and eventually wound up stranded in the Vacaville canal.

The sea lion appeared to be in good health with no obvious injuries.



