Berkeley standoff ends following wild East Bay police chase, suspect in custody

- Police in Berkeley were involved in a standoff with a suspect who is surrounded on a downtown building rooftop.

The public is advised to avoid the area of College and Ashby avenues where heavy police activity is happening. Per scanner traffic the suspect is now in custody.

The suspect was involved in an apparent chase and crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday evening.

It all began around 6:50 p.m. when the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Ram with a construction rack, rammed an Oakland police car at 14th and Harrison near Lake Merritt as the officer was already pursuing him. The officer suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the pursuit, but it did take the suspect and police onto eastbound 580 at 98th through Castro Valley, then onto northbound 880 before rolling through San Leandro where the suspect hit a patrol car.

The wild chase continued on westbound 580, ended up going the wrong way on Chabot Road and ended in a crash in Berkeley at Ashby and College.

The suspect's truck was said to have front-end damage.

A foot chase followed the vehicle pursuit, with a gun being recovered on the street and the suspect ending up on the roof.

A female suspect is said to have been involved and was taken into custody during one of the crashes.