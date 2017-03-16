Two people arrested, for allegedly ramming into OPD car and breaking the wrist of an officer News Two people arrested, for allegedly ramming into OPD car and breaking the wrist of an officer Two arrested, after allegedly ramming into Oakland police car and injuring an officer.

- Oakland Police arrested two people, who were accused of ramming into a police car and injuring a police officer, and then leading authorities on a highway chase through several East Bay Cities Tuesday night.

The incident began at about 6:50 p.m., when two Oakland police officers tried to pull over a white Dodge Ram pickup truck at 14th and Harrison Streets

It was driven by a man, with a female passenger.

Investigators said he slammed into the police car and injured one of the officer, who suffered a broken wrist.

Authorities then chased the truck onto several highways and through several cities, including Castro Valley and San Leandro.

The pursuit ended at College and Ashby Avenues in Berkeley, when the truck crashed into two civilian cars.

Officers quickly arrested the woman, but the man climbed onto the roof of a nearby building, and at first, he refused to come down.

He was seen waiting and smoking, with officers down below.

The suspect surrendered about two hours, after the initial crash in Oakland.

"It was scary, very, very scary," said Monika Clark, neighbor. "It was a big police presence, there was a lot of big guns out."

"The driver managed to work his way up to a rooftop," said Lt. Demetrio Lozares, Oakland Police Department."So once he was on the roof, we had a perimeter set up, really no where for him to go."

The two suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say they found a gun in the suspects' truck.

Besides the one police officer with the broken wrist, authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

However, the husband of a woman who was driving home, and was hit by the suspects in the crash in

Berkeley, questioned whether police should have chased after the suspects in a crowded area of the city.

The husband said his wife was a bit shaken, but escaped serious injury, and did not go to the hospital.