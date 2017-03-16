Small 3.0 quake rattles Watsonville area

Posted:Mar 16 2017 09:36AM PDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 09:38AM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU) - A small earthquake rattled the Watsonville area Tuesday morning. 

The earthquake registered as a 3.0 on the Richter Scale. 

At this point additional details have not been released. 


