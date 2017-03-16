San Bernardino deputy survives convenience store shooting, gunman on the run News San Bernardino deputy survives convenience store shooting, gunman on the run San Bernardino County authorities are searching for a gunman suspected of shooting a sheriff's deputy outside a convenience store in Hesperia.

Officials say the male deputy was transported to a hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries early Thursday.

KABC-TV reports the deputy was struck at least once but the shot was stopped by his bulletproof vest.

Authorities tell the news station the suspect opened fire as the deputy arrived at the store following reports of an altercation there.

The suspect led the deputy on a short car chase and then took off running.

TV footage showed the deputy walking around the scene near an intersection on the desert city's southwest side.

A sheriff's SUV had bullet holes in its windshield.

Officials say the suspect appeared to be a white male in his 40's.

