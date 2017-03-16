Suspect arrested in incident of police shooting that killed Antioch teen

HAYWARD (BCN) - An armed robbery suspect who allegedly was involved in an officer-involved shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl in Hayward on Tuesday evening was arrested in San Francisco on Wednesday night, police said.

Hayward and San Francisco police arrested the man in San Francisco at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for multiple robbery charges, Hayward police said.

The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, also was being sought for questioning about the incident in Hayward on Tuesday, according to police.

Hayward police said that at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Fremont police detectives who were in Hayward spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont and throughout the Bay Area.

According to police, the detectives attempted to stop the vehicle at the City View Apartments complex at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd. near the California State University East Bay campus.

As they approached and contacted the suspects inside the vehicle, the driver suddenly drove into the police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

During the incident, the detectives fired their weapons at the suspect driving the vehicle and struck a 16-year-old girl, identified by her family as Elena "Ebbie" Mondragon of Antioch, who was an occupant.

The vehicle continued to drive out of the apartment complex but eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus and Oakes drives, police said.

The male suspect allegedly fled the vehicle on foot and remained at large until he was arrested on Wednesday night.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident.

Mondragon was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The two Fremont police detectives who were injured were treated and released from a hospital.

Hayward police said in a statement today that they are "confident we have identified all of the individuals related to the officer-involved shooting incident and they are either in custody on unrelated charges or have been released to their parents and there are no public safety risks associated to outstanding subjects."