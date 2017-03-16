Crews cleanup hazmat spill in Danville, substance unknown

- A hazardous materials spill prompted the evacuation of about 20 homes in Danville this evening, according to a city spokesman.



The spill was reported at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Love Lane and was classified as "a static hazardous materials situation," meaning there is no risk of the materials spreading, said Danville spokesman Geoff Gillette.



Gillette didn't know what the materials are, but said that crews from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection are in the process of cleaning it up and people should be allowed back into their homes by about 6:30 p.m.



The reason for the spill and its exact location has not yet been disclosed.