CHP San Jose investigating Highway 101 shooting

- California Highway Patrol are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Thursday evening on US 101 in the area of Story Road in San Jose.

The CHP has shut down all northbound lanes of the highway at Tully Road. The closure however will soon be moved to the state Highway 280/680 split, according to CHP spokesman Ross Lee. All southbound lanes are open.

CHP says the shooting was reported to them at 6:50 p.m.. When they responded they found out it had happened five minutes earlier.

One person was hit by gunfire on 101 and Story Rd. and was taken to the hospital, according to CHP. Their condition is not known.

Officials say there is no one in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.