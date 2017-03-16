27 arrested in 3-day Civic Center BART drug operation

- BART police announced the wrap up a three-day drug operation at San Francisco's Civic Center Station, that caught 27 suspected narcotics users.

Officials said on Thursday that the operation used plainclothes officers at the oftentimes seedy location to make it safer and cleaner for customers.

"We want to send a clear message that drug use at our stations will not be tolerated," said Acting Police Chief Jeff Jennings. "This is in direct response from our customers and frontline employees who have reported witnessing drug use specifically in the free areas of our stations. This illegal activity impacts our riders and employees as the users leave behind hazardous items."

Video surveillance cameras were also used to monitor potential criminal activity. Upon confirming criminal activity, uniformed BART officers from the Critical Asset Protection team moved in to make arrests and to gather evidence.

The case will move on to San Francisco District Attorney's office to "ensure effective cases are built against the suspects", according to BART.

BART plans on using information learned in this and another recent sweep to cooperate with San Francisco Police Department on future operations to curb drug sales and use at San Francisco's downtown BART stations.