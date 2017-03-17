Man found shot on sidewalk overnight in SF Mission District

- San Francisco Police were investigating an early morning shooting in the city's Mission District Friday.

Reportedly, authorities received a call at about 12:30 a.m., about a man who had been shot, on the sidewalk, at

19th Street, between Capps and Mission Streets.

The location is near a nightclub, while a fire station is also nearby.

Officers bloccked off the area overnight, as they searched for the shooter.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but there was no word yet on his condition.