Suspect injured in Antioch officer-involved shooting

- An officer-involved shooting in Antioch is under investigation.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday after police responded to a reported shooting on Mokelumne Drive.

Investigators say when officers arrived in the area, they found a car believed to be involved, and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver kept going.

During the chase, police say the suspect rammed into a patrol car, and that's when an officer shot and injured the suspect.

A gun was found in the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries. No officers were injured.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at 925-779-6988.