East Bay mountain lion lets opossum cross its path News East Bay mountain lion lets opossum cross its path Surveillance video that was taken in the Sunol Regional Wilderness area shows a mountain lion letting a opossum pass by. The video was taken by Steve Bobzien with East Bay Regional Park District.

- Surveillance video that was taken in the Sunol Regional Wilderness area shows a mountain lion letting a opossum pass by.

The video was taken by Steve Bobzien with East Bay Regional Park District.

The mountain lion clearly sees the opossum, but opted to not dine on the tiny animal.

Bobzien, an ecological services coordinator for the East Bay Regional Park District, told the SF Gate it's likely because mountain lions are very selective about what they eat. He adds that mountain lions prefer deer.

The male mountain lion is expected to weigh between 140 to 160 pounds.