Witness: San Jose P.D. fire on driver after pursuit

- San Jose police fired on a suspect after he crashed during a pursuit this afternoon, according to a witness.

About 10 police cars were chasing a Dodge Ram pickup west on Stevens Creek Boulevard sometime after 1:30 p.m., according to James Shaw, an employee with United Towing who said he witnessed the shooting from across the street.

As they passed the Villa Shopping Center the Ram crashed into a police SUV blocking the entrance to the mall.

Police then fired about a dozen shots at the Ram driver, according to Shaw.

According to police, they were called because the suspect was said to be harassing children, according to witnesses.

Police at the scene said the driver survived the shooting but police have otherwise provided few details. The suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

When police responded to the shopping center, the suspect apparently fled in a vehicle and crashed into a San Jose Police SUV at the nearby Safeway.

Numerous police remain on scene and streets are shut down.

This is the first San Jose officer-involved shooting of 2017.