Cyclist suffers major injuries in vehicle collision, suspects flee on foot

Posted:Mar 17 2017 05:25PM PDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 05:27PM PDT

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU) - Palo Alto police say they have two people in custody and are looking for at least two to four more additional suspects who apparently fled the scene of a hit-and-run collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with major injuries today. 

The adult victim was struck at the 200 block of Homer Avenue. Police initially tweeted about the crash at 4:50 p.m. The suspects apparently fled on foot. Police were searching neighborhoods south of downtown and are using a helicopter and K9 unit. 


