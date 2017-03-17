Cyclist suffers major injuries in vehicle collision, suspects flee on foot

- Palo Alto police say they have two people in custody and are looking for at least two to four more additional suspects who apparently fled the scene of a hit-and-run collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with major injuries today.

The adult victim was struck at the 200 block of Homer Avenue. Police initially tweeted about the crash at 4:50 p.m. The suspects apparently fled on foot. Police were searching neighborhoods south of downtown and are using a helicopter and K9 unit.